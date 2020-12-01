Donate to Georgetown Ministry Center

Photo by georgetownministrycenter.org

Due to social distancing and other health precautions, Georgetown Ministry Center (GMC)is unable to operate our annual winter shelter. Earlier this year when COVID-19 first halted their normal operations, GMC quickly pivoted and adjusted their Drop-in Center operations. GMC renovated their space to allow for required distancing regulations. Currently, GMC provides guests with daily showers, laundry, lunch, phone access/charging stations, coffee, and access to psychiatric care.



As part of their ongoing pivot to overcome COVID-19 barriers, GMC is happy to announce the launch of their new winter program: GMC Extends.

GMC will now stay open until 7:00 pm Monday through Friday. GMC will be serving dinner nightly and have partnered with Feed the Fight DC and local congregations to offer our guests warm dinners. Additionally, GMC will be distributing gift cards, winter clothes and supplies so guests can be warm, fed, and safe through the coming months. Their normal winter shelter usually houses around a dozen clients. However, through Extends GMC will be able to broaden their reach serving hundreds of individuals during the harsh winter months.

GMC needs you to extend your love to ensure the success of this program! Donate now to GMC Extends Fund HERE, or see their special Extends Amazon Wishlist.