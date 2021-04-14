Donahue Cocktail Bar Opens in Georgetown

April 13, 2021 | by Tasting Spoon
Photo by donahuedc.com

Donahue, a new luxury European lounge has opened in Georgetown at 1338 Wisconsin Avenue featuring handcrafted cocktails/champagne and a premium menu including caviar, sashimi, and seafood. 

 
A signature drink as sexy as their welcoming photo: roses infused vodka, elderflowers, rose vermouth, lemon, champagne, and rose air. 

 

Create your own dining experience in any order with an à la carte menu. 

 

Choose selections from Gourmet Table: Smoked Salmon, Charcuterie or Cinco Jotas; Raw Bar: Oysters, Caviar, Sashimi; or New American Inspiration: King Crab, Duck à l'Orange or Foie Torchon. 

 

There's a room in the back for private dining and an outdoor patio space.

