Janet Donovan, Beth Solomon and David Rothman
A perfect venue for a splendid reunion: Georgetown's newest, hottest, coziest Brasserie Liberté

Mary Bird, Jennifer Romm, Henrietta Mott and Tricia Huntley (Photo by: Neshan Naltchayan) Mary Bird, Jennifer Romm, Henrietta Mott and Tricia Huntley

Hakan Ilhan and his stellar culinary team graciously hosted The Georgetown Dish's Monday evening celebration.

Zena Polin and Sam Goodrich (Photo by: Judith Beermann) Zena Polin and Sam Goodrich

A decade of covering the latest news, business, social scene, and more... from our uniquely charming, historic hood. Salut!

Simon Jacobsen and Luca Pivato (Photo by: Judith Beermann) Simon Jacobsen and Luca Pivato

A full house of talented contributors were including founder Beth Solomon, Jan Staihar, Gwendolyn van Paasschen, Peter Rosenstein, David Rothman, Janet Donovan, Simon Jacobsen, Katherine Tallmadge, and newest member Fatema Sachak.

Fatema Sachak, Helena and Vincent Sagart, Peter Rosenstein (Photo by: Judith Beermann) Fatema Sachak, Helena and Vincent Sagart, Peter Rosenstein

We missed you Page Evans, Constance Chatfield-Taylor, Ada Polla, Dr. Tina Alster, Kristen Coffield and man behind the screen, John Divney!

Tom Bulger, Fran Berk and Diana Bulger (Photo by: Judith Beermann) Tom Bulger, Fran Berk and Diana Bulger

Shooters and sliders and skewers for all. Crepinettes and rillettes and oh those profiteroles! 

Felicia Ruffino and Hakan Ilhan (Photo by: Judith Beermann) Felicia Ruffino and Hakan Ilhan

Thank you supporters and readers and friends for this special space to Dish!

Katherine Tallmadge, Kate Michael, Kelly Collis and Constance Christakis (Photo by: Constance Christakis) Katherine Tallmadge, Kate Michael, Kelly Collis and Constance Christakis
Vicki Johnson and Fabio Ripoli in foreground (Photo by: Judith Beermann) Vicki Johnson and Fabio Ripoli in foreground
Jenny Shtipelman, Cindi Demitros and Titi Ladipo (Photo by: Judith Beermann) Jenny Shtipelman, Cindi Demitros and Titi Ladipo
Sara Mokhtari and Alain Cohen (Photo by: Neshan Naltchayan) Sara Mokhtari and Alain Cohen
Dean Zacharias in foreground (Photo by: Judith Beermann) Dean Zacharias in foreground
Brooke Terry (Photo by: Judith Beermann) Brooke Terry
Cindi Demitros, Gwendolyn van Paasschen and Tricia Huntley (Photo by: Judith Beermann) Cindi Demitros, Gwendolyn van Paasschen and Tricia Huntley
Jennifer Romm and Luca Pivato (Photo by: Judith Beermann) Jennifer Romm and Luca Pivato
Patrick Bauer and Kelly Collis (Photo by: Judith Beermann) Patrick Bauer and Kelly Collis

