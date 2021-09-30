DIGEST DESIGN XIII: Villa Copenhagen

Photo by Judith Beermann Minna's Words by Jaume Plensa

After spending a week in Copenhagen, I can see why our hotel chose a shushing symbol for their lobby. Stille og roligt means 'quiet and quiet' or another translation, ‘nice and easy.’ Even their trains have quiet zones. By no means are the Danes not welcoming or friendly. They simply do it without a lot of noise.

(Photo by: all-free-photos.com) Historic Danish Post and Telegraph Office

Housed in the 1912 Danish Post and Telegraph building, adjacent to the central railway station and Tivoli Gardens, is the new Villa Copenhagen.

(Photo by: holmrisb8.com) Villa Copenhagen lobby

The $190 million Universal Design Studio overhaul of this stunning Neo-Baroque structure evokes the ambiance of a sophisticated Danish residence, with rooms featuring high ceilings, herringbone floors, restored original windows, gold accents, and a muted color palette that pays homage to the paintings of 19th century Danish master Vilhelm Hammershøi.

(Photo by: holmrisb8.com) Shamballa Master Suite

As with everything Danish, the hotel champions an eco-sensitive ethos, from a sustainable lap pool warmed using excess heat from the building’s cooling system, to wood hotel key cards and Do Not Disturb signs.

(Photo by: Judith Beermann) Villa Copenhagen heated lap pool

Villa Copenhagen is also home to the city’s finest private art collection starting with their lobby centerpiece. Minna’s Words is a bronze sculpture suspended from the ceiling by Jaume Plensa, the Spanish artist who recently designed Behind the Walls at Rockefeller Center.