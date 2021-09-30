DIGEST DESIGN XIII: Villa Copenhagen

September 26, 2021 | by Judith Beermann
comments2 Comments
  • Print
  • Email
Tags:
Photo by Judith Beermann
Minna&#039;s Words by Jaume Plensa
Minna's Words by Jaume Plensa

After spending a week in Copenhagen, I can see why our hotel chose a shushing symbol for their lobby. Stille og roligt means 'quiet and quiet' or another translation, ‘nice and easy.’ Even their trains have quiet zones. By no means are the Danes not welcoming or friendly. They simply do it without a lot of noise.

Historic Danish Post and Telegraph Office (Photo by: all-free-photos.com) Historic Danish Post and Telegraph Office

Housed in the 1912 Danish Post and Telegraph building, adjacent to the central railway station and Tivoli Gardens, is the new Villa Copenhagen

Villa Copenhagen lobby (Photo by: holmrisb8.com) Villa Copenhagen lobby

The $190 million Universal Design Studio overhaul of this stunning Neo-Baroque structure evokes the ambiance of a sophisticated Danish residence, with rooms featuring high ceilings, herringbone floors, restored original windows, gold accents, and a muted color palette that pays homage to the paintings of 19th century Danish master Vilhelm Hammershøi. 

Shamballa Master Suite (Photo by: holmrisb8.com) Shamballa Master Suite

As with everything Danish, the hotel champions an eco-sensitive ethos, from a sustainable lap pool warmed using excess heat from the building’s cooling system, to wood hotel key cards and Do Not Disturb signs.

Villa Copenhagen heated lap pool (Photo by: Judith Beermann) Villa Copenhagen heated lap pool

Villa Copenhagen is also home to the city’s finest private art collection starting with their lobby centerpiece. Minna’s Words is a bronze sculpture suspended from the ceiling by Jaume Plensa, the Spanish artist who recently designed Behind the Walls at Rockefeller Center.

  • Judith Beermann
  • all-free-photos.com
  • holmrisb8.com
  • holmrisb8.com

2 Comments For This Article
Sylvia Sep. 27, 2021 @ 10:11 am

How beautifully observed and written. The owner(s) should hire you to write their publicity.

Judith Beermann Sep. 27, 2021 @ 12:26 pm

Thank you, Sylvia!

Post new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <img> <blockquote>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.