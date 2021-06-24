DIGEST DESGIN XII: Introducing D Studio In Copenhagen

Photo by copenhagen.d-studio.com

There’s a new design destination in Copenhagen.

(Photo by: copenhagen.d-studio.com)

Design Holding, the home of iconic brands including B&B Italia, Maxalto, Azucena, Arclinea, Flos, and Louis Poulsen has launched D Studio, the Group’s first design retail destination and new multi-brand experience.

For the first time, these legendary brands of contemporary furniture and lighting are together in an innovative setting, all under one roof.

From B&B Italia, a byword for contemporary design with history, to Maxalto’s lifestyle collection based on craftsmanship and timeless elegance, to Arclinea which is synonymous with highly advanced, customized kitchens; through to visionary Italian lighting manufacturer Flos, with its masterful, poetic designs and forward-thinking solutions, and Louis Poulsen, the iconic Danish lighting brand with its unique heritage in design.

With its status as a world-renowned design capital, Copenhagen is a natural first home of this innovative retail concept. Located within beautiful historic buildings in Holmen, D Studio provides an innovative space with ‘Phygital’ customer experience elements integrated throughout the spaces to enable customers to select their products and entire project.

The new design complex at Holmen will also be the home of a stunning, new exhibition area.

(Photo by: copenhagen.d-studio.com)

The Flos showroom spreads over the entire first floor of the historical building, offering a comprehensive display of decorative, architectural and outdoor collections, and also including a bespoke area to showcase unique examples of customized lighting and tailor-made solutions for large-scale projects.

The experience includes a space to co-design in a lab-like, creative environment where visitors can discover how architectural lighting is not just a technical detail, but an integral part of any project.

Following Copenhagen, D Studio will be opening in Milan and New York this fall.

