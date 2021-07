Photo by georgetowndc.com

More space to dine, shop, stroll and stay awhile. And manspread.

The Georgetown BID built 3,400 linear feet of sidewalk deck panels on M Street between 34th Street and 29th Street, and on Wisconsin Avenue between Q Street and the Canal.

The Georgetown Decks provide a more welcoming experience for outdoor dining, and create more space for pedestrians to safely and comfortably walk through Georgetown.