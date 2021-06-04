Dean & DeLuca Gets The Starr Treatment

Photo by wikipedia.org Dean & DeLuca Georgetown

Philadelphia restaurateur Stephen Starr is planning to open an Italian restaurant and market in the former Dean & DeLuca space on M Street in Georgetown, this according to Washingtonian magazine. Brooklyn-based Artists & Fleas had been slated to take over the spot prior to Covid.

“He’s negotiating to partner with acclaimed California chef and baker Nancy Silverton of Osteria Mozza and Pizzeria Mozza for a casual “mega Italian concept” with “fantastic pastas” and a custom-made hearth in the middle to bake bread and pizzas.”

The restaurant will have a 1,000-square-foot Italian market up front with gelato, espresso, breads and baked goods, fresh vegetables, and other provisions. The group is also looking at possibly adding a wine cellar bar in the basement.

Starr says he wants to create a place where people can go three or four times a week—”not super expensive.”

Le Diplomate and St. Anselm are other DC Starr ventures.

Read more here.