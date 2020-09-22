De-Coding Wine

Photo by scoutandcellar.com

Have you ever noticed that wine, unlike food, does not have a nutrition label on the bottle? In the US, wine labeling is regulated by the U.S. Department of Treasury not the FDA. Subsequently, wine makers are not required to disclose additives, ingredients, or the techniques used to produce their wine.

Yes, wine is fermented grapes, but do you know what else may be in that bottle of wine you are drinking?

How about synthetic pesticides, chemical additives, clay, dyes, bovine pancreases, gelatin, egg whites, fish bladders, milk products, added sulfites, between 16-30 grams of added sugar or any one of the more than 250 FDA approved products used as additives and fillers in mass produced wines. Consequently, many wine enthusiasts experience negative side effects from drinking wine, such as the rise and fall in blood

sugar, headaches, inflammation, sinuses, disruptive sleep, or a general “yuck” feeling causing many to eventually avoid drinking wine altogether.

It's important to be aware of the unknown additives that may be in the wine you are currently drinking and introduce you to a cleaner, healthier, natural wine alternative known as “Clean-Crafted Wine”.

What Is Clean-Crafted Wine?

Clean-Crafted wine is:

• Made from organic grapes that are grown naturally with no synthetic pesticides

• Crafted consciously with no added sugars, sulfites, chemical preservatives, or any other additives

• Gluten free, Keto, Paleo, and Vegan friendly

• Wine the way nature intended, grapes to glass!

How to Find Clean-Crafted Wine

The good news is there are more wine companies now focused on producing organic | natural | biodynamic wines free of additives. One that we like to introduce you to is Scout & Cellar and their Georgetown representative Feona Mulholland.

(Photo by: scoutandcellar.com)

Scout & Cellar is a new fast-growing national brand on a mission “to disrupt the wine industry so we can do better for you and better for our planet.” They are passionate about getting their Clean-Crafted wines in the hands of more people. Scout & Cellar makes it easy to purchase great tasting high-quality wines from all over the world at reasonable prices delivered conveniently to your door.

Every varietal of Scout & Cellar Clean-Crafted Wine is independently lab tested (twice) and certified through the University of California Davis to ensure it is free of added sugars, chemical preservatives, or anything else that isn’t found in nature.



