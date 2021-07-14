DDOT Launches New Parking Permit System

Photo by ddot.dc.gov

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has launched ParkDC Permits, a new, centralized system for DC residents in Residential Permit Parking (RPP) Zones and their visitors to manage visitor, temporary, home health aide, and contractor parking permits via a single online portal.

Residents and their visitors can use the portal to set up their ParkDC Permits accounts and to issue and receive permits to legally park in RPP zones. ParkDC Permits combines the Annual Visitor Parking Pass and Temporary (15 day) Parking Permits. The new system allows unlimited use by one visitor at a time and additional permits when a resident has two or more visitors. Residents in RPP Zones across all eight wards will have access to the system and visitor parking privileges.

The online portal can be accessed via the ParkDC Permits website, the mobile app in the Apple Store or Google Play, at DDOT kiosks, or by calling the ParkDC Permits 24/7 Call Center at 202.671.2631.