DC Restaurants Partner to Help Feed Local Families

Clyde’s Restaurant Group and KNEAD Hospitality + Design have announced the launch of Food it Forward, an initiative to support the hard-hit restaurant industry and provide quality food to vulnerable populations in the greater DMV.

Through Food It Forward, the public can purchase delivery meals packaged by local restaurants. The meals will then be distributed to those who need it most in the Washington area by Martha’s Table, a Washington institution with 40 years of experience supporting strong children, strong families, and strong communities. “We truly feel blessed by making what we feel is a profound connection. There are people who want to help. There are people who are desperate for food. There are people who can make this food and need work. Food It Forward is the solution.”, says John McDonnell, Chief Operating Officer of Clyde’s Restaurant Group. A meal donated through Food It Forward, supports not only local restaurants but also provides healthy food to our local community members affected by the COVID-19 Crisis.

The safety of the restaurant teams, partners, and families remain paramount to the operation. Food It Forward meets these goals by requiring participating restaurants to have rigorous cleanliness standards, multiple production kitchens, and the ability to break up team members into several strictly separated teams.

Contributions to Food It Forward allows restaurants to benefit from the continued business and employment of its staff and provides fresh food to the community. Visit FooditForwardDC.com for more information.