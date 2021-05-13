DC Residents Age 12 and Older Can Now Be Vaccinated

Photo by cdc.gov

DC Health announced that now DC residents who are 12-15 years old can begin getting vaccinated at walk-up sites, hospitals, health centers, and pharmacies across DC that administer the Pfizer vaccine.

Earlier this week, the FDA extended the Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine to ages 12 and older and now the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended the Pfizer vaccine for use in adolescents 12-15 years of age.

Effective May 13, 2021, residents aged 12 and older can get vaccinated at the following District walk-up sites whenever they are open.

If a child has complex medical needs or has severe allergies, parents and guardians should consult with their child’s pediatrician for a recommendation to receive the vaccine in a medical facility.

At this time, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine with authorization for persons aged 12 and older.

Individuals using other providers should check with the provider regarding vaccine consent for minors. DC Health has provided age appropriate fact sheets to providers if their policy is to allow consent for minors.

For more information about the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, see the fact sheet for providers and the fact sheet for recipients and caregivers.