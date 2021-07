Photo by dtlr.com New Balance DC992

Native Washingtonian June Sanders has designed the New Balance DC992 running shoe, a limited-edition gray suede with metallic silver reflective mesh, black overlays, a scarlet red 992 tongue logo and the D.C. flag in an oval shield on the heels.

(Photo by: dtlr.com)

Released in May, the DTLR exclusive pays homage to DC with this "Discover and Celebrate" 992 sneaker.