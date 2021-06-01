Photo by Judith Beermann
Casa Marina Key West, A Waldorf Astoria Resort
Casa Marina Key West, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

Refreshed from a week at the Casa Marina in the Conch Republic where Hemingway’s 60 polydactyl cats, a conservatory of live butterflies, and the constant cocka doodle doo of island roosters made the first vacation in what seems like forever, a complete delight. 

Hemingway cat in his bedroom (Photo by: Judith Beermann) Hemingway cat in his bedroom

Before Henry Flagler began his Overseas Railroad here in 1904 and built the lovely resort where I stayed, this Caribbean island was best known for pirates, shipwrecks and cigars.

The Key West Butterfly and Nature Conservatory (Photo by: Judith Beermann) The Key West Butterfly and Nature Conservatory

These days, it’s mostly snow birds, fishing, sponging and key limes. And bars, lots of them.

From the hotel balcony (Photo by: Judith Beermann) From the hotel balcony

The greatest appeal to this beach bum is its laid back charm. A southern coastal town with authentic American roots around every sandy corner. 

Southernmost point in the US (Photo by: Judith Beermann) Southernmost point in the US

And … I could (almost) see Cuba from the hotel balcony.

  • Judith Beermann
  • Judith Beermann
  • Judith Beermann
  • Judith Beermann

1 Comment For This Article
Vicki Johnson Jun. 01, 2021 @ 2:17 pm

Great coverage!!!!

Post new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <img> <blockquote>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.