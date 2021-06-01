Photo by Judith Beermann Casa Marina Key West, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

Refreshed from a week at the Casa Marina in the Conch Republic where Hemingway’s 60 polydactyl cats, a conservatory of live butterflies, and the constant cocka doodle doo of island roosters made the first vacation in what seems like forever, a complete delight.

(Photo by: Judith Beermann) Hemingway cat in his bedroom

Before Henry Flagler began his Overseas Railroad here in 1904 and built the lovely resort where I stayed, this Caribbean island was best known for pirates, shipwrecks and cigars.

(Photo by: Judith Beermann) The Key West Butterfly and Nature Conservatory

These days, it’s mostly snow birds, fishing, sponging and key limes. And bars, lots of them.

(Photo by: Judith Beermann) From the hotel balcony

The greatest appeal to this beach bum is its laid back charm. A southern coastal town with authentic American roots around every sandy corner.

(Photo by: Judith Beermann) Southernmost point in the US

And … I could (almost) see Cuba from the hotel balcony.