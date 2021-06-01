Dateline Conch Republic
Refreshed from a week at the Casa Marina in the Conch Republic where Hemingway’s 60 polydactyl cats, a conservatory of live butterflies, and the constant cocka doodle doo of island roosters made the first vacation in what seems like forever, a complete delight.
Before Henry Flagler began his Overseas Railroad here in 1904 and built the lovely resort where I stayed, this Caribbean island was best known for pirates, shipwrecks and cigars.
These days, it’s mostly snow birds, fishing, sponging and key limes. And bars, lots of them.
The greatest appeal to this beach bum is its laid back charm. A southern coastal town with authentic American roots around every sandy corner.
And … I could (almost) see Cuba from the hotel balcony.
Great coverage!!!!
