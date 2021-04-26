DAS Named Michelin 2021 Bib Gourmand

Photo by dasethiopian.com

DAS Ethiopian Cuisine in Georgetown is a 2021 Bib Gourmand winner!

To be eligible for Michelin’s Bib Gourmand, a restaurant must offer a full menu of a starter, main course, and dessert. Winners must be able to offer two courses and either a glass of wine or dessert for around $40 before tax and tip.

Every year in France, the “Good Little Restaurants” guide is published immediately after the MICHELIN guide.

Ethiopian cuisine is best known for its mixes and presentations of various seasoned meats, vegetables, and flavorful stews, served alongside a cultural stable bread injera. DAS’ menu features dishes from the traditional Ethiopian standards to unexpected new combinations like Eggplant and Carrot Wot. A dish made with eggplant in a tomato sauce, and Spinach and Rice, where vegetables are cooked with stewed tomatoes in rice. Classic stables include Collard Greens Gomen and Miser Wot, red lentils seasoned with Ethiopian herbs. Meat and vegetable dishes, lamb, chicken, beef and meat and vegetable combinations.

(Photo by: dasethiopian.com)

According to Michelin, “nestled inside a classic Georgetown townhouse, Das is a haven of soothing colors and lush fabrics. Great care has gone into its styling, and the warm, generous spirit of the staff ensures that the entire experience is every bit as pleasant and refined. The impressive menu runs the gamut from traditional Ethiopian cuisine to dishes that have the potential to take even the most seasoned and ambitious palate by surprise. A basket filled with injera – a spongy and sour bread that serves as both chaser and utensil – is bottomless. For a meal that won’t disappoint, order the chicken and beef combination sampler. Then use rolls of that delicious injera to dig into mouthful after flavorful mouthful of surprisingly varied textures and degrees of heat.”

Congratulations DAS!

(Photo by: dasethiopian.com)

DAS is located at 1201 28th Street in Georgetown