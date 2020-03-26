Curbside Pickup Made Easier

Photo by ddot.dc.gov

The city is setting up curbside pickup zones near restaurants to make it easier for customers to get food and beverages to go.

The District Department of Transportation has installed signage at 20 locations across the city designating temporary pick-up and drop-off zones. Here is a map of where they are located.

They will be in effect through the end of the declared public health emergency.

Additionally, DDOT said restaurants can also request a permit for a temporary pick-up and drop-off zone through their Business Improvement Districts, ANCs and Main Street organizations. DDOT has waived fees for those permits.