Photo by Judith Beermann
Kronborg Castle Guide
The most spectacular way to appreciate Copenhagen's strategic position in the region is atop Kronborg Castle. On the extreme northeastern tip and narrowest point separating Denmark from Sweden, this medieval fortress is where ships passing into the Baltic Sea paid tolls.
 
Immortalized as Elsinore in William Shakespeare's play Hamlet, Kronborg is one of the most important Renaissance castles in Northern Europe and was inscribed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2000.
Aerial view of Kronborg Castle (Photo by: hamlettours.com) Aerial view of Kronborg Castle

With all the requisite keys to the castle, our historically accurate costumed guide regaled us with kingdom lore and escorted us up some very narrow steep spiral staircases. Worth every scary step!

 

Kronborg Castle guide (Photo by: Judith Beermann) Kronborg Castle guide

That Mermaid really is very Little. The sculpture was inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale about a mermaid who gives up everything to be united with a young, handsome prince on land. Every morning and evening she swims to the surface from the bottom of the sea and, perched on her rock in the water, she stares longingly towards the shore hoping to catch a glimpse of her beloved prince.

The Little Mermaid (Photo by: Judith Beermann) The Little Mermaid

A two hour train ride to Odense, birthplace and home of the new museum honoring the beloved author, is where all the fairy tales come to life.

Hans Christian Anderson's birthplace (Photo by: Judith Beermann) Hans Christian Anderson's birthplace

A boat ride tour from picture postcard Nyhavn canal is the best way to see this charming city. 

Nyhavn (Photo by: Judith Beermann) Nyhavn

