Clyde's Installs Plexiglass Shields

May 24, 2020 | by Pepper Pot
Photo by clydes.com

Clyde’s Restaurant Group is preparing for a new dining experience fit for a COVID-19 world.

 

According to the Washington Business Journal, the company is partnering with Lion’s Wood Banquet Furniture to install different acrylic diverse to separate bar and booth seating for dining.

 

The company purchased 15,000 square feet of plexiglass earlier this month, according to the report.

 

The move could allow the restaurant to fill all of its booths instead of spacing out with every other booth.

