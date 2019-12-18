Photo by gwtoday.gwu.edu Elizabeth Diing Manyang, Diana Aguilera, Zaniya Lewis, Mesoun Hassan and Divya Rath, Rachel Onianwah (not pictured)

The Clinton Global Initiative University (CGI U), the higher education program under former President Bill Clinton’s foundation began in 2007, has selected six students from Georgetown Washington University for its 2020 program.

This program brings together student leaders committed to addressing world issues and these students will commit to take action across five focus areas: education, environment and climate change, peace and human rights, poverty alleviation and public health.

