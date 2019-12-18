Clinton Global Initiative University Selects Six GWU Students for 2020
The Clinton Global Initiative University (CGI U), the higher education program under former President Bill Clinton’s foundation began in 2007, has selected six students from Georgetown Washington University for its 2020 program.
This program brings together student leaders committed to addressing world issues and these students will commit to take action across five focus areas: education, environment and climate change, peace and human rights, poverty alleviation and public health.
