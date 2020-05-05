Cleaning Up at Georgetown's Soapbox

Photo by soapbox.com

SoapBox Soaps was founded in 2010 with a mission to empower people to change the world through everyday, quality purchases. Founder of the Georgetown company, David Simnick, made the first batch of soap in his college apartment kitchen while still at American University.

Now their products are in retailers across the nation and nearly three million donations have been made.

(Photo by: soapbox.com)

Thanks to the hand sanitizer it started producing in March for Starbucks, Wegmans, Walgreens, Rite-Aid, Harris Teeter, Giant, and hospitals, business is booming.

The pandemic has created a window of opportunity as big name manufacturers of hand sanitizer have been overwhelmed with the demand.

Soapbox uses a one-to-one business model. With every purchase made, they donate a bar of soap to someone in need.

Check out this local start-up company's products here. And remember to wash your hands.