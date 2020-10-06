City Sliders Opens in Georgetown

October 5, 2020 | by Guest Plate
Photo by citysliderrestaurant.com

City Sliders is open starting today, October 5, 2020 at 1529 Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown.

 

Featuring 21 kinds of sliders - from a BLT, to Korean pork belly, brisket, Nashville hot chicken, Banh Mi burger, Angus beef, crispy cod, Cuban, steak & cheese, and more.

 

As Chef Brian told The Georgetown Dish, " We focus on organic, locally grown ingredients. No artificial preservatives, and no hydrogenated fats."

(Photo by: citysliderrestaurant.com)

The menu also includes vegan and vegetarian sliders (think cauliflower steak and black bean burgers), plus salad bowls and shakes.

 

The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am – 10:00 pm, and Sunday, 11:00 am – 9:00 pm. 

  • citysliderrestaurant.com

