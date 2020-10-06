City Sliders Opens in Georgetown

Photo by citysliderrestaurant.com

City Sliders is open starting today, October 5, 2020 at 1529 Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown.

Featuring 21 kinds of sliders - from a BLT, to Korean pork belly, brisket, Nashville hot chicken, Banh Mi burger, Angus beef, crispy cod, Cuban, steak & cheese, and more.

As Chef Brian told The Georgetown Dish, " We focus on organic, locally grown ingredients. No artificial preservatives, and no hydrogenated fats."

The menu also includes vegan and vegetarian sliders (think cauliflower steak and black bean burgers), plus salad bowls and shakes.

The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am – 10:00 pm, and Sunday, 11:00 am – 9:00 pm.