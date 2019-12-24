Christmas In Venice
Written by Guest Contributor, Marcos Galvany
Christmas is always a time for reflection, togetherness, family, and friends, but for those who have lost someone very close to them, it’s also a time for re-opening wounds and for embracing those losses.
Many composers, writers, and artists come here to create, to be inspired, to be moved. There’s something about being surrounded by timeless works of art, magnificent architecture, and breathtaking beauty that heals us and inspires our creativity.
Being a composer, I decided to come to Venice for a month during the Christmas season to create a new work called “Life,” in memory of my close friend Teresa.
This enchanted city stimulates my senses in a way that opens my heart to another dimension. If there’s a place in the world that knows a lot about Life, it’s this vibrant city.
During Christmas time, Venice dresses up with lights and decorations, and when the frequent Aqua Alta (the high tide) comes flooding the streets and the piazzas, this changing city becomes a mirror reflecting the lights over the water in the most surreal way.
The contrast between the lights and the darkness of the canals embraces, and the inconvenience and discomfort that the floods bring to the locals create an incredible spectacle of beauty and magic.
I totally enjoy seeing and reading Marcos adventures as he travels in and out of Europe. He is a very gifted and Highly Spiritual as well as a gentle man. We are very fortunate that Marcos shares his adventures with us all.
