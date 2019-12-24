Photo by Marcos Galvany Basilica de San Giorgio Maggiore by Andrea Palladio

Written by Guest Contributor, Marcos Galvany

Christmas is always a time for reflection, togetherness, family, and friends, but for those who have lost someone very close to them, it’s also a time for re-opening wounds and for embracing those losses.

(Photo by: Marcos Galvany) San Marcos Square

Many composers, writers, and artists come here to create, to be inspired, to be moved. There’s something about being surrounded by timeless works of art, magnificent architecture, and breathtaking beauty that heals us and inspires our creativity.

(Photo by: Jose Solis Betancourt) Composing in Palazzo Marin

Being a composer, I decided to come to Venice for a month during the Christmas season to create a new work called “Life,” in memory of my close friend Teresa.

(Photo by: Marcos Galvany) San Marcos Square

This enchanted city stimulates my senses in a way that opens my heart to another dimension. If there’s a place in the world that knows a lot about Life, it’s this vibrant city.

(Photo by: Marcos Galvany) Basílica de Santa Maria della Salute

During Christmas time, Venice dresses up with lights and decorations, and when the frequent Aqua Alta (the high tide) comes flooding the streets and the piazzas, this changing city becomes a mirror reflecting the lights over the water in the most surreal way.

(Photo by: Marcos Galvany) Aqua Alta at San Marcos Square before sunrise.

The contrast between the lights and the darkness of the canals embraces, and the inconvenience and discomfort that the floods bring to the locals create an incredible spectacle of beauty and magic.

(Photo by: Marcos Galvany) Santa Maria Della Salute.

(Photo by: Marcos Galvany) Aqua Alta. View of San Giorgio Maggiore from San Marcos Square

(Photo by: Jose Solis Betancourt) Photographing Venice