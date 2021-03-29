Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea at The Fairmont
So many reasons to visit the Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown this spring!
Topping the list is Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea in their new festively decorated Cherry Blossom Pop-up Lounge located on the hotel’s ninth floor. As you enter the bloom-filled suite, note the fabulous watercolors by the Fairmont's own, Diana Bulger, Area Director, Public Relations!
You will be welcomed to tea service with a Sakura and Peach Blossom Gelée, made with pickled cherry blossoms and peach blossom sake.
Executive Jordi Gallardo and Executive Pastry Chef A.J. Thalakkat have collaborated on an amazing menu of savory and sweet cherry delights, including hand-made confections with Aguara chocolate.
Saturdays and Sundays through, Sunday, April 25th. Seating is available at 11:30 am and 2:00 pm.
Space is limited and social distancing protocol is in compliance with DC regulations.
Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea is priced at $53 per person or $72 - $85 per person including Champagne or Sparkling wine. Tax is not included.
