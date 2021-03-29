Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea at The Fairmont

Photo by fairmont.com Sakura and Peach Blossom Gelée, made with pickled cherry blossoms and peach blossom sake

So many reasons to visit the Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown this spring!

(Photo by: Judith Beermann)

Topping the list is Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea in their new festively decorated Cherry Blossom Pop-up Lounge located on the hotel’s ninth floor. As you enter the bloom-filled suite, note the fabulous watercolors by the Fairmont's own, Diana Bulger, Area Director, Public Relations!

(Photo by: fairmont.com) Diana Bulger

You will be welcomed to tea service with a Sakura and Peach Blossom Gelée, made with pickled cherry blossoms and peach blossom sake.

(Photo by: Judith Beermann) Executive Jordi Gallardo and Executive Pastry Chef A.J. Thalakkat

Executive Jordi Gallardo and Executive Pastry Chef A.J. Thalakkat have collaborated on an amazing menu of savory and sweet cherry delights, including hand-made confections with Aguara chocolate.

(Photo by: Judith Beermann)

Saturdays and Sundays through, Sunday, April 25th. Seating is available at 11:30 am and 2:00 pm.

(Photo by: fairmont.com)

Space is limited and social distancing protocol is in compliance with DC regulations.

Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea is priced at $53 per person or $72 - $85 per person including Champagne or Sparkling wine. Tax is not included.

For reservations, click here.