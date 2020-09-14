Charming East Village Georgetown Apartment Available Now

Photo by Ada Polla East Village in Georgetown

Immaculate newly renovated one bedroom 900 square foot ground floor (not basement) Georgetown apartment for rent in East Village.

Historic corner residence at 28th and Q Streets.

(Photo by: Ada Polla)

$2,500 per month with one year minimum lease required. Utilities paid quarterly.

(Photo by: Ada Polla)

Charming working wood-burning fireplace.

(Photo by: Ada Polla)

New kitchen appliances and cabinetry.

(Photo by: Ada Polla)

Original refinished wood flooring. No wall-to-wall carpeting.

(Photo by: Ada Polla)

Bedroom fits a queen bed.

(Photo by: Ada Polla)

Washer/dryer unit in bathroom.

(Photo by: Ada Polla)

Patio with grill available to all tenants.

For immediate occupancy! One human preferred. Zero dogs, potentially cat-friendly.

Contact ada@alchimie-forever.com