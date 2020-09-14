Charming East Village Georgetown Apartment Available Now
Immaculate newly renovated one bedroom 900 square foot ground floor (not basement) Georgetown apartment for rent in East Village.
Historic corner residence at 28th and Q Streets.
$2,500 per month with one year minimum lease required. Utilities paid quarterly.
Charming working wood-burning fireplace.
New kitchen appliances and cabinetry.
Original refinished wood flooring. No wall-to-wall carpeting.
Bedroom fits a queen bed.
Washer/dryer unit in bathroom.
Patio with grill available to all tenants.
For immediate occupancy! One human preferred. Zero dogs, potentially cat-friendly.
Contact ada@alchimie-forever.com
