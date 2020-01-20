Celebrating Ambassador Esther Coopersmith's 90th Birthday

Photo by Janet Donovan Ambassador Esther Coopersmith

“Esther, thank you for being an agent for peace among your friends and also for bringing people together globally whether it’s at the United Nations or UNESCO. She has an encyclopedic knowledge of leaders in the world and {knows} the opportunities for us to make the world a safer place. So on behalf of your many friends, I want to lift a glass to salute the great Esther Coopersmith,” said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi when toasting the 90th birthday of Ambassador Esther Coopersmith at Esther’s elegant home in the tony Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, DC hosted by Jeffrey, Connie, Jonathan Coopersmith and Janet Pitt.

“I’m actually hosting 40 guests next door for the occasion of the visit of Ireland’s European Commissioner Ben Hogan who is here for trade negotiations between the European Union and the United States. And there you are,” said Daniel Mulhall, The Ambassador of Ireland who virtually live next door. “I recognize in Ambassador Coopersmith someone who believes in the international system. She worked as The Ambassador to The UN back in the 1970s and since that time she has carried the torch for international harmony and understanding. And today, it’s more important than ever that we recognize that international harmony and the value of working together across the globe to try and resolve our problems through the United Nations to the multilateral agencies that were set up after the Second World War and which Ambassador Coopersmith has spent a lifetime representing. I wish her all the very best for her 90th birthday. And thank you for being such a wonderful neighbor.”

