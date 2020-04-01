Carine's Bridal Making Masks

Photo by carinesbridal.com

The team at Carine's Bridal Atelier is sewing and delivering face masks to help with the shortage during this pandemic. They need your help and have set up a GoFundMe site.

If you can donate funds or fabric (at designated locations) they will be able to make more for our local hospitals. Please join in the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s not OK that our brave healthcare workers are putting themselves at risk while also facing a shortage of medical masks. While treating patients isn’t our skill, sewing certainly is,” says Carine Halabi Krawiec.

They are also asking for material donations to assist with making the masks.

Materials include:

- vacuum cleaner bag

- dish cloths

- cotton blend shirt

- 100% cotton shirts

- 3/8 elastic

LOCATIONS FOR DROP-OFF OF MATERIALS

Carine's Bridal Atelier

1623 Wisconsin Ave NW

Washington, DC 20007

Fluffy Thoughts

1320 Old Chain Bridge Rd,

McLean, VA 22101

*If anyone would like to be a drop-off location for materials, please message info@carinesbridal.com