Capital Crescent Trail Redesign

November 18, 2020 | by Hot Dish
  • Print
  • Email
Tags:
Photo by bradleysitedesign.com
Capital Crescent Trail Rendering
Capital Crescent Trail Rendering

The Georgetown Business Improvement District (BID), as part of its ongoing efforts to improve the Georgetown experience for residents and visitors, has shared the initial rendering for the 2021 redesign of the Capital Crescent Trail on Water Street.  

 

Designed by Bradley Site Design, Inc. and funded through a $150,000 grant from District Department of Transportation, the new trailhead will create a safer and more welcoming area for cyclists, runners and other trail users. 

0 Comments For This Article

Post new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <img> <blockquote>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.