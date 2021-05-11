Budd & Co. Opens in Georgetown

May 10, 2021 | by Hot Dish
Budd & Co., a new concept house of British brands, bespoke suiting and fine leather accessories, opened May 6, 2021 at 2824 Pennsylvania Avenue in Georgetown.

 

Budd & Co. Washington is an extension of the historic Budd Shirtmakers in London’s Piccadilly Arcade, and the brand’s first foray into the U.S. market. It is also a new retail concept for the DMV and unique to the East Coast—a collaborative concept from a group of British institutional brands, each with a legacy of quality, value and craftsmanship.

 

In addition to offering the full range of shirting, nightwear and accessories from Budd Shirtmakers, Budd & Co. is proud to offer leather goods from Tusting, fine luggage from Globe-Trotter, exceptionally made timepieces from award-winning British watchmakers Bremont, and a full range of products from the ultra-exclusive Florentine apothecary Santa Maria Novella. They also offer an in-house men’s tailoring service handsewn in Italy.

