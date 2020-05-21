Brooke Pinto is the Best Ward 2 Candidate to Fight for the Rights of Senior Citizens
Written by Howard Marks, Founder, Ward 2 Better Government Association
Brooke Pinto has both the experience and the commitment to make a difference on the DC Council in the lives of seniors. That’s why I’m supporting her in the Ward 2 race.
Brooke’s commitment to the long-living started early in her career working at the Brookdale Senior Living Community in New York City where she advised residents on healthcare options. She particularly bonded with a resident named Gil, whose wife had passed away and son could only visit once a month. Brooke ate every meal with Gil and became a surrogate daughter. She even played matchmaker, setting him up with a new girlfriend in the community.
Later, Brooke worked as a Health and Aging Fellow in the U.S. Senate for Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT). The majority of her work focused on the Subcommittee on Aging where she dealt with issues around robocalling abuse, healthcare access, and the mistreatment of seniors. Brooke also helped a constituent who was being defrauded by her own children stealing her assets. Brooke ensured all of the woman’s money was returned to her and that the children were prevented from abusing her again.
Today, as seniors are the population most vulnerable to COVID-19, we need a strong and steadfast advocate like Brooke on the DC Council to get us through this crisis. She has pledged to make medication delivery permanent under her COVID-19 Relief & Resiliency plan, ensuring we don’t unnecessarily put ourselves at risk to the virus.
She favors the establishment of clear rules and strict enforcement around dockless electric scooters so our sidewalks are safe for everyone, including the elderly and disabled.
Lastly, and most importantly, she plans to expand affordable options for senior living communities and long-term care, as well as increase subsidies for in-home care options. This will provide the long-living—like myself—quality physical, social, and emotional stimulation regardless of their financial status.
Because Brooke is the only candidate with a platform that specifically addresses senior issues and the career experience to successfully see it through, I encourage you to join me in supporting her candidacy for Ward 2 Councilperson.
3 Comments For This Article
Is Brooke committed to living and voting in dc? she just moved to logan circle to run for this race and has not voted here before.
With all due respect, that's false information. Brooke has lived in Ward 2 since 2014 when she began attending Georgetown Law. She has been a strong part of our community, volunteering and doing pro bono legal work with the Washington Legal Clinic for the Homeless throughout this time. Don't forget, she also served us at the Office of the Attorney General. If more of our neighbors had the same dedication to public service and helping the community like she does, we wouldn't be in the situation we're in now needing the June 16th Special Election.
Dear All,
Brooke is not the only candidate with experience working with and for seniors. Patrick Kennedy has many years of experience collaborating with Ward 2 seniors.
While Chair of ANC2A, Patrick helped direct PUD monies to the Foggy Bottom West Village so that it could help expand its role of helping individuals age in place.
Patrick also has served on the board of directors of St Mary’s Court, a HUD senior housing faculty in Foggy Bottom.
He has fought for more senior protections for some of the most vulnerable senior sub-populations, such as LGBTQ seniors, and has been delivering meals to individuals who find themselves shut-in throughout the pandemic through Jose Andres' World Food Kitchen.
Finally, when I served as the ANC2E Chair (I am the current ANC2E02 Commissioner), Patrick and I worked together to hold the first Ward 2 Town Hall on the Dockless Bike Share Program. Patrick is a leading advocate for pedestrian safety. He understands that Georgetown has a different walkway infrastructure then other parts of Ward 2. Patrick’s Ward 2 experience is invaluable.
Thank you,
Joe Gibbons
