Brooke Pinto is the Best Ward 2 Candidate to Fight for the Rights of Senior Citizens

Photo by Brooke Pinto Brooke Pinto

Written by Howard Marks, Founder, Ward 2 Better Government Association

Brooke Pinto has both the experience and the commitment to make a difference on the DC Council in the lives of seniors. That’s why I’m supporting her in the Ward 2 race.

Brooke’s commitment to the long-living started early in her career working at the Brookdale Senior Living Community in New York City where she advised residents on healthcare options. She particularly bonded with a resident named Gil, whose wife had passed away and son could only visit once a month. Brooke ate every meal with Gil and became a surrogate daughter. She even played matchmaker, setting him up with a new girlfriend in the community.

Later, Brooke worked as a Health and Aging Fellow in the U.S. Senate for Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT). The majority of her work focused on the Subcommittee on Aging where she dealt with issues around robocalling abuse, healthcare access, and the mistreatment of seniors. Brooke also helped a constituent who was being defrauded by her own children stealing her assets. Brooke ensured all of the woman’s money was returned to her and that the children were prevented from abusing her again.

Today, as seniors are the population most vulnerable to COVID-19, we need a strong and steadfast advocate like Brooke on the DC Council to get us through this crisis. She has pledged to make medication delivery permanent under her COVID-19 Relief & Resiliency plan, ensuring we don’t unnecessarily put ourselves at risk to the virus.

She favors the establishment of clear rules and strict enforcement around dockless electric scooters so our sidewalks are safe for everyone, including the elderly and disabled.

Lastly, and most importantly, she plans to expand affordable options for senior living communities and long-term care, as well as increase subsidies for in-home care options. This will provide the long-living—like myself—quality physical, social, and emotional stimulation regardless of their financial status.

Because Brooke is the only candidate with a platform that specifically addresses senior issues and the career experience to successfully see it through, I encourage you to join me in supporting her candidacy for Ward 2 Councilperson.