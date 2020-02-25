'Bridgital Nation: Solving Technology's People Problem'

Photo by Ben Droz Roopa Purushothaman and Natatajan Chandrasekaran

“I think digital education is the most important thing we need to do,” co-author Natatajan Chandrasekaran told Hollywood on the Potomac at a book party in his honor at the home of Juleanna Glover and Christopher Reiter in the Kalorama section of Washington, DC. “We need to train our kids in digital across [all sections] of society to ensure that everybody gets a basic digital education.”

Bridgital Nation book synopsis: “It is 2030. India is among the world’s top three economies. All Indians use the cloud, artificial intelligence and automated learning to either do their job or get their job done. All Indians have access to quality jobs, better healthcare and skill-based education. Technology and human beings coexist in a mutually beneficial ecosystem. This reality is possible. It is within reach. With Bridgital. In this groundbreaking book, the chairman of Tata Sons, N. Chandrasekaran presents a powerful vision for the future. To the coming disruption of artificial intelligence, he proposes an ingenious solution, where India is perfectly positioned to pave a unique path from the rest of the world. Instead of accepting AI as an inevitable replacement for human labour, India can use it as an aid; instead of taking them away, AI can generate jobs.”

Read more from Janet Donovan at Hollywood on the Potomac.