Photo by libertedc.com

Brasserie Liberté is now open for patio dining Monday- Friday from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm and Saturday-Sunday from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Guests can make a reservation for patio dining here.

Guests can also place an online order for pick up or delivery.

Brasserie Liberté is located at 3251 Prospet Street in Georgetown.