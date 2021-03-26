Photo by Courtesy of Apple TV

“This is a fascinating movie with many twists and turns,” said Amb. Charles Rivkin, CEO of the Motion Picture Association while introducing Boys State co-hosted by Apple Original Films at a Zoom screening followed by a conversation with filmmakers Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss along with student and Boys State participant, Steven Garza. Emmy-winning journalist Betsy Fischer Martin moderated. The event also featured remarks from Members of Congress who are alumni of Boys State – including: Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) and Representative David Cicilline (D-RI).

About the film: A thousand 17-year-old boys from Texas join together to build a representative government from the ground up. That which grabbed my attention is how one learns to be so manipulative (others call it competitive) at such an early age. I found that disturbing. Fortunately, the ethical candidate won, so there’s that!

