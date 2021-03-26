'Boys State'

March 25, 2021 | by Janet Donovan
  • Print
  • Email
Tags:
Photo by Courtesy of Apple TV

“This is a fascinating movie with many twists and turns,” said Amb. Charles Rivkin, CEO of the Motion Picture Association while introducing Boys State co-hosted by Apple Original Films at a Zoom screening followed by a conversation with filmmakers Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss along with student and Boys State participant, Steven Garza. Emmy-winning journalist Betsy Fischer Martin moderated. The event also featured remarks from Members of Congress who are alumni of Boys State – including: Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) and Representative David Cicilline (D-RI).

 

About the film: A thousand 17-year-old boys from Texas join together to build a representative government from the ground up. That which grabbed my attention is how one learns to be so manipulative (others call it competitive) at such an early age. I found that disturbing. Fortunately, the ethical candidate won, so there’s that!

Read more from Janet Donovan at Hollywood on the Potomac.

0 Comments For This Article

Post new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <img> <blockquote>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.