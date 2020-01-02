Bob's Your Uncle
After putting on the kettle for a cuppa every 10 minutes, and getting blotto at the pub every evening, gobsmacked, I did it!
Of course, I am a bit knackered after streaming Acorn TV (with sub-titles) for a fortnight straight, but feeling proper chuffed. Brilliant!
Now when I go over, I won’t be a grockel anymore.
I do hope if I order champagne instead of soldiers at elevenses I won’t be too much of a pillock.
A chockablock day of motoring will get me clapped-out, but after a lie-down, I’ll be right as rain.
Ta to the British for their wizardry with the written word, and magic with mysteries!
Snogs!
