Bob's Your Uncle

Photo by Downton Abbey

After putting on the kettle for a cuppa every 10 minutes, and getting blotto at the pub every evening, gobsmacked, I did it!

Of course, I am a bit knackered after streaming Acorn TV (with sub-titles) for a fortnight straight, but feeling proper chuffed. Brilliant!

Now when I go over, I won’t be a grockel anymore.

I do hope if I order champagne instead of soldiers at elevenses I won’t be too much of a pillock.

A chockablock day of motoring will get me clapped-out, but after a lie-down, I’ll be right as rain.

Ta to the British for their wizardry with the written word, and magic with mysteries!

Snogs!