Bob's Your Uncle

January 1, 2020 | by Judith Beermann
Photo by Downton Abbey

After putting on the kettle for a cuppa every 10 minutes, and getting blotto at the pub every evening, gobsmacked, I did it!

 

Of course, I am a bit knackered after streaming Acorn TV (with sub-titles) for a fortnight straight, but feeling proper chuffed. Brilliant!

 

Now when I go over, I won’t be a grockel anymore. 

 

I do hope if I order champagne instead of soldiers at elevenses I won’t be too much of a pillock. 

 

A chockablock day of motoring will get me clapped-out, but after a lie-down, I’ll be right as rain. 

 

Ta to the British for their wizardry with the written word, and magic with mysteries!

Snogs!

