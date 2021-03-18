Bloomberg Connects The Phillips Collection

Photo by phillipscollection.org Edward Hopper, Le Pavillon de Flore, 1909

As The Phillips Collection celebrates its 100th anniversary, it has become the first Washington, D.C.-based institution to join the Bloomberg Connects app, a free digital guide to cultural organizations around the world.

Developed by Bloomberg Philanthropies as part of its ongoing support of cultural institutions, the app currently includes guides and interactive resources from more than 20 cultural institutions in New York, London, and now, with the addition of The Phillips Collection, Washington, D.C.

(Photo by: bloombergconnects.org)

The app is designed to make it easy for consumers to access and engage with arts and culture from mobile devices anytime, anywhere, and offers the ability to access dynamic content including expert commentary, video highlights, pinch-and-zoom capability, and more – all customized for each unique institution. Anyone can downloaded the app for free via the App Store or Google Play, and it will grow to include digital resources from many more cultural institutions around the world over the coming months.

As the first D.C. organization on the app, the The Phillips Collection guide allows users to fully immerse themselves in the museum’s stunning contemporary artworks and enjoy video and audio content that highlights works found in the permanent collection, special centennial exhibitions, and virtual exhibits like “Hopper in Paris.” Users can access the museum’s full audio tour through the app to enhance an onsite visit to The Phillips Collection or to explore the collection remotely from anywhere in the world. The guide also includes resources and activities geared toward kids and teens.