Ben Pentreath on Designing English Houses at WWS

Renowned UK architectural and interior designer, writer, shop-keeper and blogger Ben Pentreath dazzled invited guests at a standing-room-only lecture and luncheon Friday at the 2020 Washington Winter Show at Katzen Arts Center.

"Designing places that work for the long term," Pentreath shared some of his inspirational interiors from city apartments to country manor homes, all with the unique spirit of the English House – at once restrained and simple yet overflowing with a generosity of touch and a richness of color and texture.

His 2016 English Houses book is divided into three sections: London, Country, and Country House, and the interiors featured range from a 1930s pied-a-terre in London's historic St James to designer Veere Grenney's pocket-sized Palladian Temple folly in Suffolk and Wardington, a 16th-century stone manor house in North Oxfordshire.

Ben’s own homes, in central London and West Dorset, are also included.

