Photo by Daniel Swarz

“Everybody here has probably heard of Beatlemania, but I think tonight we started a little bit of Danmania,” said MPA CEO Ambassador Charles Rivkin prior to Dan Reynolds being introduced at a special screening of Believer (HBO) at The Motion Picture Association in downtown Washington, DC with co-hosts Universal Music Group in conjunction with The Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus and the LoveLoud Foundation featuring a conversation with Dan Reynolds of Image Dragons.

Synopsis: Directed by Don Argott (DeLorean, Batman & Bill, The Art of the Steal), Believer follows Mormon Dan Reynolds, frontman for the Grammy Award-winning band Imagine Dragons, as he takes on a new mission to explore how the Mormon Church treats its LGBTQ members. With the rising suicide rate amongst teens in the state of Utah, his concern with the church’s policies sends him on an unexpected path of acceptance and change. The film documents a year of Reynolds’ life during the process of organizing the first-ever LoveLoud Festival concert in Orem, Utah to benefit such gay rights organizations as GLAAD and the Trevor Project, among others. While Believer takes a broader look at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ treatment of LGBTQ members, it also focuses on the suicide rate in the community, which has skyrocketed in the last decade. The film centers on Reynolds, Aja Volkman, his wife and fellow musician, and Tyler Glenn, frontman for Neon Trees, among others.

