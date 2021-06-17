Beer Garden Proposed for M Street

Photo by Judith Beermann 3000 M Street in Georgetown

New plans, according to Urban Turf for the site formerly occupied by Michel Richard's Citronelle Restaurant and the Latham Hotel. Last year, Thor Equities had submitted a design for a hotel.

Real estate developer Villa Services is proposing a 300-seat beer garden designed by Citadel Architects at 3000 M Street where beer and other alcohol would be served, food trucks occasionally on-site, and films screened on exterior property walls.

Read more here.