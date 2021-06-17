Beer Garden Proposed for M Street

June 16, 2021 | by Judith Beermann
  • Print
  • Email
Tags:
Photo by Judith Beermann
3000 M Street in Georgetown
3000 M Street in Georgetown

New plans, according to Urban Turf for the site formerly occupied by Michel Richard's Citronelle Restaurant and the Latham Hotel. Last year, Thor Equities had submitted a design for a hotel.

Real estate developer Villa Services is proposing a 300-seat beer garden designed by Citadel Architects at 3000 M Street where beer and other alcohol would be served, food trucks occasionally on-site, and films screened on exterior property walls.

 

Read more here.

  • Judith Beermann

0 Comments For This Article

Post new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <img> <blockquote>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.