Photo by creativecoalition.org

With Guest Contributor Seth Adam

The Creative Coalition debuted a powerful public service announcement (PSA) to shine urgently needed light on the facts about obesity and COVID-19. Obesity is the number-one risk factor for developing a severe case of COVID-19 in people under the age of 60. The Creative Coalition’s new PSA — starring Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”), Tim Daly (“Madam Secretary”), Emmy Award-winning comedian Judy Gold, Nicholas Gonzalez (“The Good Doctor”), Dean Norris (“Breaking Bad”), and Tamara Tunie (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) — urges affected viewers to take action and check in with a health care provider to find out more about how they can protect their health. Urgently needed light on the facts aboout COVID and obesity in new PSA: “IT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE”

“Seizing on the power of the arts to shine light on the most pressing social issues of our time is the bedrock of The Creative Coalition’s mission,” The Creative Coalition CEO Robin Bronk. told Hollywood on the Potomac. “It’s critical that we confront and share the untold story of obesity, which affects forty-percent of Americans and increases risk for serious illness from COVID-19. By sharing this important message, we hope viewers will get the facts and speak with a health care provider to help protect their health — it could save your life.”

