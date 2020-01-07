Artists & Fleas Coming to Georgetown

Photo by Artists & Fleas via Facebook

Artists & Fleas is coming to Georgetown this spring in the150-year old building formerly occupied by Dean & Deluca which closed last August.

Launched in Williamsburg, Brooklyn 15 years ago, Artists & Fleas has cultivated creative communities of local artists, vintage curators, designers, tastemakers, and shoppers in New York City and Los Angeles.

This artisan marketplace will feature about 15 “artists, designers, collectors, creators,” a food and beverage component, and a space with room for events and a marketplace with rotating vendors, according to co-founder Ronen Glimer.