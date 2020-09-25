Apéro Champagne and Caviar Bar Coming to Georgetown

Photo by thor cc creativecommons.org

Apéro, a new champagne and caviar bar in Georgetown at 2622 P Street plans to open for small private events next month, and to the public early next year, according to Washington City Paper.

Partners Elli Benchimol, Felicia Colbert, and Christian Johnston intend to showcase predominantly French wines and offer small bites to which caviar can be added.

The restaurant can seat 42 people inside and 30 in the garden.

