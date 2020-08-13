Amazon Go Grocery Coming to DC

August 12, 2020 | by Tasting Spoon
Photo by amazon.com

Amazon is planning to open cashier-less “Go” grocery stores in Washington D.C. as part of a broader grocery expansion, according to The Seattle Times.

 

Since acquiring Whole Foods in 2017, Amazon has expanded the chain’s online order business and Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service has been very popular during the pandemic.

 

Shoppers at Amazon Go Grocery stores enter by scanning a smartphone app. Overhead cameras and sensors track everything put into a shopping cart, so no need for scanning and paying during checkout.

 

Items are then charged to a shopper’s Amazon account shortly after they leave the store.

 

Read more here.

