All That's Old Is News Again

August 18, 2020 | by Georgetown Saucer
Photo by National Postal Museum Collection
September 22, 1958 US Postage stamp
Explore news media and journalism-related collection items from across the Smithsonian. 

 

In 1978, Time magazine donated approximately 800 works of original cover art to the National Portrait Gallery. Since this initial gift, Time has continued to donate cover art, growing the Portrait Gallery's Time Collection to over 2,000 pieces. 

 

Time's collection of cover art—featuring portraits of newsworthy, influential individuals—helps tell the stories of the men and women who have built America.

 

View the collection here.

