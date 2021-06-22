All Hands on Georgetown Decks

Photo by georgetowndc.com

The Georgetown Business Improvement District (BID) is hosting two community meetings about the Georgetown Decks project.

The BID installed 3,400 linear feet of sidewalk deck extensions to support streateries (outdoor dining for restaurants) and to provide space for pedestrians to help Georgetown recover from the pandemic. The Georgetown Decks project is a pilot and the BID has a permit until December 31, 2021.

The BID is hosting these meetings to gather feedback from residents and businesses, report on early observations about the decks, and identify any modifications to the pilot project that may be necessary.

Staff from the Georgetown BID, the ANC, and CAG President Tara Sakraida Parker will participate in the meetings. A Q&A will follow the presentation and it’s important to make your voices heard!

If you are unable to attend, the BID invites you to send comments or questions to georgetowndecks@georgetowndc.com.

A survey will also be open for residents June 21-27, we need your participation!

Please see the meeting registration information below:

· Monday, June 21st at 6:30pm on Zoom. Click here to register.

· Tuesday, June 22nd at 10:00am on Zoom. Click here to register.