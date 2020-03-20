Alchimie Forever's Spring Solstice Sale

Photo by alchimie-forever.com

(Photo by: alchimie-forever.com)

Believe it or not, we had this promotion planned since January - we call it our Spring Solstice Sale (I love a good alliteration).

And it seems all the more timely now, between the fact that so many of our brick and mortar partners have made the safe choice to close their doors for a few weeks, and the fact the so many of us are stuck at home with lots of extra time on our hands.

I am grateful for you who support my brand, for the people working in our warehouse who are still picking and packing, and for UPS, Fedex, and the post office system, who are still driving and delivering.