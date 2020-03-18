Al Dente Delivers

March 18, 2020 | by Soo Saucy
Photo by aldentedc.com

Al Dente is now offering delivery of pizzas, pastas and salads from 11:30 am until 7:30 pm. 

 

To order delivery, please follow this link. To order take out, please call 202.244.2223. 

Delivery is every day!

 

Bon Appetito!

