Addison/Ripley Welcomes Jackie Battenfield and Cindy Qiao

Photo by Jackie Battenfield TipTop, acrylic on mylar panel

Addison/Ripley Fine Art is pleased to welcome visitors to the gallery as they mount their December exhibition. They will be offering gallery visits by appointment for you, your family or your pod, at which time there will be no other gallery visitors. These forty-five minute sessions will be available Tuesday-Saturday, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm.

﻿Please contact them to schedule your visit: info@addisonripleyfineart.com or 202.338.5180

*Masks/face coverings will be required to enter the gallery, and for the entirety of your visit.

Addison/Ripley Fine Art is thrilled to welcome artist Jackie Battenfield back to the gallery for her eighth exhibition, White Light. Due to current circumstances, and in combination with our familiarity with the artist’s work, this show was curated via Zoom, a first for the gallery. This visually arresting work, of acrylic on mylar panel, is a familiar style that never seems to exhaust the artist’s imagination. Each work appears as though light is shone from behind, illuminating the painted image. Subtle, highly selective palettes make the work appear, at first glance to be minimal, with titles such as, “Peeking Through” and “Incandescent” in fact, they are sophisticated explorations of nature neither bound by photographic observation nor by their subjects.

Battenfield is a prolific, successful artist working in Brooklyn, whose paintings have an Eastern aesthetic. Spare, gestural paint strokes generate branches, leaves and flowers that are at once ethereal and visceral. The artist’s work is widely exhibited and collected in the United States and abroad.

(Photo by: Cindy Qiao) Easter in Brooklyn

At the same time, Addison/Ripley is pleased to present, in their projects room, selected works by a young artist working in Long Island City, New York, Cindy Qiao. The works on display are from her “Our Land” series. Although captured on an iPhone, the photographs are highly detailed and invite viewers to immerse themselves in the image. Of the work, the artist says, “…. the topology of the ground shifts in tonality, structure, density and luminance, mirroring the the paradoxical feelings I have land, feeling displaced, geographically, culturally and emotionally…”. The artist explores the human/nature relationship in urban areas such as New York, London and Los Angeles through her photographs. This work was featured in 2020 Urban Soils”.

In the space of two steps, Qiao’s photographs of ground textures present as abstract fields of contemplation, punctuated by small, variant details, an acorn, a flower or a twig.

Fallen, crushed, blown and decayed, the layers of ground cover represent an element of nature often overlooked in an urban setting. Surely the artist’s college training in Philosophy is, in part, responsible for these portraits.

The gallery is located in Upper Georgetown at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Reservoir Road and will be open Tuesday - Saturday from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, by appointment.

For further information and images please contact Ms. Romy Silverstein via email: info@addisonripleyfineart.com