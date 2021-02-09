Addison/Ripley Presents John Borden Evans

Photo by John Borden Evans Josh

Addison/Ripley Fine Art is pleased to present the paintings of John Borden Evans from February13 through March 27, 2021.

The old farmhouses and surrounding rural area of North Garden, Virginia, influence the subjects of John Borden Evans’ paintings. Evans depicts rural landscapes and animals in his thickly painted works, creating texture through build up and scrape away techniques.

Evans has exhibited at the Chrysler Museum, the Virginia Museum, and the Arlington Arts Center as well as in galleries in North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Washington, DC.

(Photo by: John Borden Evans) House and Robins

The gallery is open by appointment Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm.

If you’d like to meet the artist, he will be in the gallery for appointments on Saturday, February 13th.

Please contact the gallery to schedule your visit: info@addisonripleyfineart.com or 202.338.5180

*Masks/face coverings will be required to enter the gallery, and for the entirety of your visit.

(Photo by: John Borden Evans) Aunt Zets at Night

Addison/Ripley Fine Art is located at 1670 Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown.