1789 Restaurant Has New Executive Chef and Reopens

Photo by 1789restaurant.com 1789 Executive Chef Kyoo Eom

Clyde’s Restaurant Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Kyoo Eom {Pronunced Q Um} to Executive Chef of 1789 Restaurant. Clyde’s is also pleased to announce that it will reopen 1789 Restaurant next week after closing its doors in mid-March due to COVID-19.

(Photo by: 1789restaurant.com) Roasted rack of lamb

A South Korea native, Eom has earned local renown from over a decade of restaurant experience in the D.C. area. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Chef Kyoo at the helm of 1789,” says Stephen Lyons, Clyde’s Restaurant Group Corporate Chef. “His talent and discipline are unmatched in our industry. The Georgetown restaurant will be the perfect backdrop for his exquisite menu and finesse.

Eom received high acclaim for his time at 2941 Restaurant in Falls Church, VA, where he served as Chef de Cuisine. Following his tenure at that award-winning restaurant, Kyoo Eom served as Executive Chef at Poste Moderne Brasserie in Washington, DC, and most recently, as the opening Chef at Dirty Habit in the Kimpton Hotel.

Eom acquired his culinary education at Le Cordon Bleu at Brown College and spent several years working at the premier restaurants in New York including five years with the Dinex Group at Café Boulud and DB Bistro Moderne. He has staged at notable restaurants Per Se, Restaurant Jean-Georges, Le Bernardin, and Restaurant Daniel.

(Photo by: 1789restaurant.com) 1789 Pastry Chef Shari Maciejewski

Joining Chef Eom will be Pastry Chef Shari Maciejewski {Pronounced: Share-E Match-E-ess-key}, formerly of Brasserie Liberté. Maciejewski joined the Clyde’s team earlier this spring where she was reunited with Chef Stephen Lyons. The two previously worked together at The Inn at Little Washington, where Shari served as Pastry Chef de Partie.

The talented team is rounded out with returning and new chefs and managers led by General Manager Brian Zipin. Before joining 1789 Restaurant in 2019, Zipin served as the General Manager and Wine Director at Central, and before that, as Sommelier and Bar Manager at Citronelle, another of legendary Chef Michel Richard’s restaurant.

(Photo by: 1789restaurant.com)

Located in Georgetown at 1226 36th Street, NW, the fine-dining restaurant will reopen three of its dining rooms for dinner service five nights a week beginning Friday, November 6th, with plans on opening their adjacent bar & lounge, the Club Room, later this year. New this year, 1789 Restaurant will be open for brunch starting November 15th on Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm. Dinner will be served Wednesday to Saturday 5:30 pm- 9:30 pm and Sunday 5:00 pm- 8:30 pm.

Safety modifications include socially distant tables, single-use paper and contactless menus, contactless payment option, masks and gloves worn at all times by team members, mask requirement for guests when moving about the restaurant and speaking with team members, fully dedicated staff to sanitize high-touch surfaces, and high-efficiency air filtration.