The 15 City Scents of Le Labo

September 6, 2021 | by Watched Pot
Photo by lelabofragrances.com

Le Labo’s 15 exclusive scents honoring 15 cities are only available in the cities they were created for… But once a year, all scents are available in all of their labs. 

 

Founded in 2006, this New York-based luxury fragrance company opened last year in Georgetown. This year they are featuring a new city: Berlin.

 

Available in full sizes only during the month of September. 

 

Le Labo is located at 3005 M Street. 

