The 15 City Scents of Le Labo
September 6, 2021 | by Watched Pot
Photo by lelabofragrances.com
Le Labo’s 15 exclusive scents honoring 15 cities are only available in the cities they were created for… But once a year, all scents are available in all of their labs.
Founded in 2006, this New York-based luxury fragrance company opened last year in Georgetown. This year they are featuring a new city: Berlin.
Available in full sizes only during the month of September.
Le Labo is located at 3005 M Street.
