1310 Kitchen & Bar's Chicken Pot Pie-athon

Photo by 1310kitchendc.com Chef Jenn Crovato

Although 1310 Kitchen & Bar isn't currently open, here's a special opportunity to snag some of Chef Jenn Crovato's beloved chicken pot pies.

Between Wednesday, October 28th and Sunday, November 8th, you can pre-order Chef Jenn’s renowned chicken pot pie online by placing an order through the link at georgetownmainstreet.com/chicken. Each chicken pot pie sells for $20. The online order form also includes the option to purchase Chef Jenn’s Cookbook and bread and butter pickles.

(Photo by: 1310kitchendc.com)

Buy to stock your freezer or give the gift of homemade comfort food to your friends and colleagues! Each 23oz pie is loaded with roasted chicken with peas, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, celery, spinach & butter crust and serves 1-2 or stays well in the freezer for a few months. The pies are sold frozen - bake for 1 hour at 350 & enjoy! Orders can be picked up on Sunday, November 15th or Monday, November 16th.

50% of all orders placed before November 8th will go toward supporting Georgetown Main Street’s programming, including holiday events, direct grants to businesses, and technical assistance workshops.

About Chef Jenn Crovato: Born and raised in the Washington DC area, Jenn Crovato grew up surrounded by food traditions. Her grandfather worked as baker in the mornings and cook at night, and her mother ran a catering company out of the house. After graduating from the Culinary institute of America, Chef Jenn worked in the acclaimed restaurant Galileo before spending a year cooking across Italy. After returning from Europe, she spent several years as an on-site and private chef in the DC area for high-profile clients. Today, Jenn is the owner and head Chef of 1310 Kitchen & Bar located in the historic Georgetown Inn where she thoughtfully combines her love of fresh Italian with comforting, eclectic American cuisine. Jenn recently joined the Board of Directors for the Georgetown Main Street program where she hopes to support the revitalization of the Wisconsin Avenue small business corridor.